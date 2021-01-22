Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,793,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,166 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 2.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $534,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after acquiring an additional 31,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $518,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $71.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.