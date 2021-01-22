Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,945 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,305 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $23,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.92.

salesforce.com stock opened at $222.17 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $203.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,271 shares of company stock worth $28,218,016. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

