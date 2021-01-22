Tiaa Fsb Has $104.54 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,856,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,284 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $104,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000.

BATS:NULG opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $52.21. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

