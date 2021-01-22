Tiaa Fsb Has $190.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,423 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.50% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $190,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

VB stock opened at $207.43 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $209.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.53 and its 200-day moving average is $169.39.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.