Tiaa Fsb Has $23.34 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 309.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 228,691 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after buying an additional 1,110,348 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,222,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,315,000 after buying an additional 921,991 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 492.8% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 740,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 615,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 807,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,271,000 after acquiring an additional 611,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $74.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

