Tiaa Fsb Has $27.84 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,061,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.19.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $207.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

