Tiaa Fsb Has $30.91 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 742,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after acquiring an additional 40,614 shares during the period. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000.

VNQ stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

