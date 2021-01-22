Tiaa Fsb Has $32.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $7,387,000. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $364.86 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $365.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

