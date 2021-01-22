Tiaa Fsb Has $387.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,385 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 3.20% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $387,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,697 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,777 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 182,045 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,124,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 335,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,360,000 after buying an additional 93,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $142.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.24. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

