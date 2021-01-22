Tiaa Fsb Has $4.12 Billion Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 15.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,117,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,662,000 after purchasing an additional 88,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $71.57 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44.

