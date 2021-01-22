Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $248.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $250.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

