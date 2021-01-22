Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,731 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $64,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.67.

