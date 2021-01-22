Tiaa Fsb Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,137 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.46% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $86,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $150.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $153.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.10 and a 200 day moving average of $123.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.