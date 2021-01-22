Tiaa Fsb Purchases 838 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $362.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.34 and its 200 day moving average is $357.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

