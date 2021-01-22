Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 958,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.79% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $203,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,125,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Wealth CMT raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 284,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $218.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $218.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

