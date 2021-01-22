Tiaa Fsb Sells 15,262 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,316 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,262 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $862,358,000 after buying an additional 139,857 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693,788 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $840,338,000 after buying an additional 238,209 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after acquiring an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $540,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $141.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day moving average is $122.64. The stock has a market cap of $223.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

