Tiaa Fsb Sells 21,423 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,423 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $38,891,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 62.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,976,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.77 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $274.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.34.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

