Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,520 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $40,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $231.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $231.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.76.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

