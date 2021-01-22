Tiaa Fsb Sells 5,099 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,437 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Adobe were worth $49,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $472.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.81. The company has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,123,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

