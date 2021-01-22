Tiaa Fsb Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,178,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,263 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 4.66% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $156,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $136.27 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $136.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.23.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

