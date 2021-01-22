Tiaa Fsb Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.99% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $201,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. David Loasby raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $218.68 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $221.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

