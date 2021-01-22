Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Shares Down 1.4%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 260,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 164,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil midstream infrastructure, and light oil refining within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the Montney, Edmonton, and Deep Basin core areas, as well as Prince George, British Columbia in Canada.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.