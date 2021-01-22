Tidex Token (TDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 116.9% higher against the dollar. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $693.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00052585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00121215 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00071667 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00268775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00065987 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

