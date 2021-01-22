Tierion (TNT) Price Up 29.1% Over Last 7 Days

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $31,666.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tierion has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.00570789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.05 or 0.04147806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016242 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a token. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.