TigerCash Price Hits $0.0066 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $368,771.85 and $2.63 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.12 or 0.00449623 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

