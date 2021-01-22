Timothy B. Lowinger Sells 8,203 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $176,692.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. 925,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,212. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

