Timothy J. Landon Sells 350 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Timothy J. Landon sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $10,909.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,546 shares in the company, valued at $515,738.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
American Public Education stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. 54,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,351. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $438.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
APEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.
American Public Education Company Profile
American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.
