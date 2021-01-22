Timothy Pv Mammen Sells 13,925 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IPG Photonics stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.00. The company had a trading volume of 290,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,934. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.50.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

