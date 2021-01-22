Timothy Pv Mammen Sells 13,925 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
IPG Photonics stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.00. The company had a trading volume of 290,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,934. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.
IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.50.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.