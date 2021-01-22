Timothy Robert Danker Sells 8,230 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $205,914.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,130,551.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SelectQuote alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $322,629.00.

Shares of SelectQuote stock remained flat at $$24.99 during trading hours on Friday. 908,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,942. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -156.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

SLQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after buying an additional 2,082,605 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SelectQuote by 1,481.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after buying an additional 829,503 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 704,897 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,623,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.