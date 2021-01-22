Timothy Robert Danker Sells 8,230 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $205,914.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,130,551.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $322,629.00.
Shares of SelectQuote stock remained flat at $$24.99 during trading hours on Friday. 908,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,942. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -156.19.
SLQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after buying an additional 2,082,605 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SelectQuote by 1,481.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after buying an additional 829,503 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 704,897 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,623,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
