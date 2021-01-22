Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 507,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 552,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

TWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Titan International alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $432.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.47.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.88 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Titan International during the third quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 55.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 124,058 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Titan International by 75.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,218 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Titan International during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.