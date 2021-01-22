Tokenbox Price Down 23.1% This Week (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Tokenbox has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Tokenbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokenbox has a total market capitalization of $282,003.08 and approximately $3,526.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokenbox Token Profile

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars.

