TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0515 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $331,038.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,741.95 or 1.00022704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00025132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015300 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,901,697 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars.

