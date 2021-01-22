TON Token (TON) Price Tops $0.0135 on Major Exchanges

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, TON Token has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One TON Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. TON Token has a total market capitalization of $604,556.31 and approximately $54,742.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00124357 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00072263 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00278848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00039318 BTC.

TON Token Profile

TON Token launched on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 tokens. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon . TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org

Buying and Selling TON Token

