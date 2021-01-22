Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Gap Up to $1.67

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.80. Torchlight Energy Resources shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 204,741 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $177.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.60.

In other Torchlight Energy Resources news, Director Greg Mccabe bought 1,630,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $749,999.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,894,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,593.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 1.41% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

