Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$34.50

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Eight Capital to C$34.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 97.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TXG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.50.

Get Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) alerts:

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,184. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.79 and a 1-year high of C$25.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO)

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.