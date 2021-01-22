Tornado (TCORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $452,450.62

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for about $75.41 or 0.00231061 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado has a total market cap of $452,450.62 and $924,443.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tornado has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00053306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00125885 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00072876 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00277153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00070108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00040096 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

