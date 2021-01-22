Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.55

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $3.53. Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 58,917 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOT. Cormark lowered their price objective on Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ATB Capital reissued an “ourperform” rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$153.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$77.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,760,000. Insiders acquired 27,940 shares of company stock worth $89,877 over the last ninety days.

About Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

