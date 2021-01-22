Traders Purchase High Volume of Assured Guaranty Put Options (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,734 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,053% compared to the typical daily volume of 127 put options.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $48.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 468.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

