Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 512 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 726% compared to the average daily volume of 62 call options.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $437.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($18.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

