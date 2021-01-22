Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 512 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 726% compared to the average daily volume of 62 call options.
Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $139.00.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $437.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($18.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.
Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.