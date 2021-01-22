Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 7,557 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,543% compared to the average volume of 460 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $543.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $535.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.34. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $579.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total transaction of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $931,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 77.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Align Technology by 87.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 51.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 11.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 134,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

