Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 16,246 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,438% compared to the average volume of 640 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,099,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,743 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 49.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 324,434 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 55.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 265,844 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $10,718,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNFI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

