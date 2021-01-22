Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) Shares Gap Down to $448.00

Shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $448.00, but opened at $430.20. Trainline Plc (TRN.L) shares last traded at $427.80, with a volume of 536,166 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 414 ($5.41) to GBX 527 ($6.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Trainline Plc (TRN.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 407.25 ($5.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 449.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 400.10. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.25.

In other news, insider Shaun McCabe sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £2,880,000 ($3,762,738.44).

About Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

