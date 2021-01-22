TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Up 14.5%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s share price rose 14.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 45,353,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 72,880,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

TRXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. TransEnterix had a negative net margin of 2,149.15% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransEnterix, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $308,821.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in TransEnterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransEnterix by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 610,529 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransEnterix by 377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102,746 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

