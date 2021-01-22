Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TBIO shares. TheStreet cut Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $22.53 on Friday. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%. The business had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Translate Bio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.