Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.17

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $5.42. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 136,550 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $798.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 87,212 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $575,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.8% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

