Travala.com (AVA) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.65 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00004250 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $67.36 million and $9.65 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00052733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00122341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00071726 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00268020 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00038967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066184 BTC.

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,074,428 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

