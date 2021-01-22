TravelNote Trading 50.7% Lower This Week (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $5,812.50 and approximately $1,175.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00053079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00123501 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00072380 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00272126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00069561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039571 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

TravelNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

