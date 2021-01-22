Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight Capital cut Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of C$222.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. Trevali Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.