Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) PT Raised to C$0.20 at Eight Capital

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Eight Capital to C$0.20 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TV. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.23.

Shares of TV stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.22. 481,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$212.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. Trevali Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.27.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

