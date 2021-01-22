Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TCW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE: TCW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/19/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$2.30 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.40.

1/13/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

1/12/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.20 to C$2.30. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.60 to C$1.90.

1/4/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from C$1.00 to C$1.30.

1/4/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$1.00 to C$1.30.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,886. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$464.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$1.86.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$74.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

